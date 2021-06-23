One person dies, another hospitalized in two-car crash involving a semi in Whatcom County

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

One person has died and another was hospitalized following a two-car crash involving a semitruck Wednesday morning, June 23, on State Highway 9 in Whatcom County.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Glahn confirmed to The Bellingham Herald that one person died in the crash, though he couldn’t release any other details, such as the age, gender or name of the person. The person who died was a passenger in the car, according to a Washington State Patrol tweet.

Another person was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham with injuries suffered in the crash.

Glahn said one of the two cars was a semi and that the crash occurred just south of Hopewell Road, south of Nooksack, but that the investigation into what caused the crash was still active.

Whatcom County Fire District 1 crews were called at 11:20 a.m. for the report of the crash in the 6500 block of Lawrence Road, according to the PulsePoint app.

A Washington State Department of Transportation tweet said that the crash was blocking all lanes of the highway.

Glahn said the road would likely be closed “for a while” while the scene is cleared and the crash investigated.

The fatal crash is the third to occur on Whatcom County roadways in 2021, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation Crash Portal though all three have happened in the past 36 days — two people were found dead inside a car after it crashed May 18 into the Nooksack River in Ferndale, while a Shelton man was killed June 2 in a single-car crash in Point Roberts.

There were eight fatalities on Whatcom roadways in 2020, according to the Crash Portal, and double that number in 2019.