Tesla driver dies in one-car crash in Point Roberts

An 18-year-old Shelton man died after a one-car collision on Point Roberts late Tuesday evening, according to a Wednesday, June 2, news release from the Washington State Patrol.

Samuel James Morson was traveling southbound on Roosevelt Way in Point Roberts shortly before 9:30 p.m. June 1, when the 2019 Tesla he was driving failed to negotiate a curve near Bay View Drive. Morson’s Tesla left the roadway and crashed into a concrete barrier, the State Patrol release states.

The State Patrol determined the cause of the crash was driving under the influence and unsafe speed.

Morson was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s hospital, the release states.