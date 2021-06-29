Your complete guide to safely buying, lighting and watching fireworks in Whatcom County

The Fourth of July will be here before you know it, and we all know what that means: Fireworks. Even if you don’t seek out the festivities yourself, you’ll likely hear their characteristic high-pitched squeal followed by a crackling boom as others celebrate the holiday.

Here’s everything you need to know about buying, lighting and viewing fireworks in Whatcom County:

When can I legally buy fireworks?

Fireworks are sold statewide, as cities allow, according to the Washington State Patrol:

▪ June 28 from noon to 11 p.m.

▪ June 29 to July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

▪ July 5 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

When can I light fireworks?

The short answer: It depends. Different municipalities have different rules.

Here’s the long answer:

Bellingham: Consumer fireworks have been banned in the city since 2014. That includes sparklers, smokeballs, fountains and ground-spinning fireworks, in addition to projectile fireworks. Think twice before breaking that rule — fines range from $250 to $1,000. Police and fire officials can seize your fireworks.

Mayor Seth Fleetwood has promised police emphasis patrols to enforce the city’s rules this upcoming Fourth of July.

Blaine: 10 a.m. to midnight July 4.

Everson: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3; 9 a.m. to midnight July 4; and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.

Ferndale: 9 a.m. to midnight July 4.

Lynden: 9 a.m. to 11 pm. July 1 through July 3; 9 a.m. to midnight July 4; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 5.

Nooksack: 9 a.m. to 11 pm. July 3; 9 a.m. to midnight July 4; and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.

Sumas follows state law: Noon to 11 p.m. June 28; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 29 through July 3; 9 a.m. to midnight July 4; and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.

Unincorporated Whatcom County: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. July 3; 6 p.m. to midnight July 4; and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.

Which fireworks are legal?

If you purchase fireworks from licensed stands in cities and unincorporated Whatcom County, it’s probably safe to assume they are legal. If you want to confirm, give your municipality a call.

Fireworks purchased on tribal lands are only allowed to be discharged on tribal lands. They are illegal to possess elsewhere.

Which fireworks are illegal ?

You cannot possess or light the following fireworks off tribal land, according to the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office:

▪ Firecrackers.

▪ Bottle rockets.

▪ Missile-type rockets with fins.

▪ Fireworks with sticks or fins.

▪ Reloadable mortar shells larger than 1 ¾-inch in diameter.

Fireworks illegal statewide: M-80s, M-100s, tennis ball bombs, pipe bombs and those that have been altered. Possessing or lighting them could result in criminal charges. If your fireworks cause a fire, you may have to pay for the cost of the fire department putting the fire out.

Go to wsp.wa.gov/fireworks for a complete list of illegal fireworks.

Where are public fireworks displays?

Bellingham: The Port of Bellingham and the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce are organizing Blast Over The Bay, an annual event that was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Fireworks will begin around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, and will last approximately 15 minutes. The public can view the show from Zuanich Point Park, but organizers also encourage people to seek out other locations, such as parked cars, where they can maintain social distancing from other groups.

Blaine: Watch the annual fireworks show over Semiahmoo Bay from Blaine Marine Park starting at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The event is organized by the Blaine Chamber of Commerce and follows a full day of festivities, including live music, children’s activities and an unofficial car show.

Anacortes: The city will present a fireworks display beginning at dusk over Fidalgo Bay on Sunday, July 4.

Fireworks safety tips

The most fireworks-related incidents occur on the Fourth of July, according to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office.

In 2020, the state saw 237 injuries and 360 fires related to fireworks, as reported to the National Fire Incident Reporting System. The 360 fires resulted in a loss of $1,307,884. Almost half, or 109, of the reported injuries were burns. There were two fireworks-related deaths in Washington last year.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends the following practices when lighting fireworks:

▪ Buy only legal fireworks, have water nearby while lighting and keep pets indoors.

▪ Only adults should light fireworks. Never light fireworks in your hand and never use them indoors. Only light one firework at a time.

▪ Clean up fireworks debris and soak used fireworks. Keep matches and lighters away from children.

Also keep in mind that fireworks can have serious environmental impacts, including air pollution, water pollution and wildlife disturbance.

After a spring that was hotter and drier than average, people should consider the potential for fireworks to cause forest fires before lighting their matches. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources predicts this wildfire season will be challenging throughout the state — in April, there were over 220 wildfires compared to 160 during the same month in 2020. Most of these fires were human-caused.

National Safety Council tips

▪ Don’t let young children handle fireworks. That includes sparklers, which can burn at about 2,000 degrees or as hot as a blow torch. More than 25 percent of trips to the emergency room for fireworks injuries were caused by sparklers, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

▪ Older children should use them only under adult supervision.

▪ Wear protective eyewear if you’re near fireworks. About 14 percent of fireworks injuries occur to the eyes.

▪ If you’re drinking or doing drugs, don’t light fireworks.

▪ Don’t hold lit fireworks in your hands, 31 percent of fireworks injuries occur on hands or fingers.

▪ Don’t light them indoors.

▪ Use fireworks away from people, homes and flammable material.

▪ Don’t throw or point fireworks at another person.

▪ Light one at a time and move to a safe distance after lighting.

▪ Don’t light fireworks in a container.

▪ If your firework seems like a dud, don’t try to re-light or handle it.

▪ Keep a bucket of water nearby in case of fire.

▪ Soak spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before throwing them away.

▪ Don’t light illegal fireworks.

Tips for pets

The Veterinary Medical Association says:

▪ Don’t bring pets to fireworks displays in case they get spooked by the loud noise.

▪ Consider putting your pets in a safe, escape-proof room or crate during a party or fireworks.

▪ Keep your pets inside if you or your neighbors are setting off fireworks.

▪ Make sure your pet has a microchip or an identification tag with up-to-date information, in case it runs off.