Bellingham will launch fireworks on the Fourth of July. Here are the details

Celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks in Bellingham is back, but the event is expected to be subdued as the area continues to fight COVID-19.

The Port of Bellingham and the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce are organizing the Blast Over The Bay event. The fireworks over Bellingham Bay will start around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, and last about 15 minutes, according to Stephanie Wiley, the outreach supervisor at the Port during last week’s Port Commission meeting.

Organizers decided in April to cancel the 2020 fireworks as COVID-19 took hold in Whatcom County.

The fireworks are the only organized event it has planned that day; there won’t be the usual activities including food vendors and live music at its port property. The public can view the fireworks at Zuanich Park, but parking will be limited, said Mike Hogan, spokesman at the Port.

While Zuanich is an option to watch the fireworks, Hogan said the Port is encouraging people to find other locations where social distancing can be maintained, including in parked vehicles.

Other areas in the region are also moving ahead with fireworks. Blaine will have its Old Fashioned Fourth celebration in the downtown and harbor areas, including a farmer’s market during the day with fireworks over the water at night.

Anacortes is planning to have a parade, followed by a fireworks display over Fidalgo Bay in the evening.