Here’s what police, Whatcom Humane Society are doing about recent Bellingham cat deaths

The Whatcom Humane Society is encouraging all Bellingham pet owners to keep their cats indoors after the partial remains of three cats were found over the past month.

Whatcom Humane Society animal control and rescue officers have responded to three cases of partial remains of domestic cats found in the Lettered Streets, Sunnyland and Roosevelt neighborhoods over the past month, according to a Thursday afternoon, May 27, news release from the humane society.

Veterinary examinations conducted on the remains show injuries consistent with human involvement, the release states.

The humane society is investigating the cases and said it will report all credible evidence to the Bellingham Police Department.

No suspects have been identified at this time, the release states.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, Bellingham police were called to the 2300 block of Humboldt Street for the partial remains of a dead cat, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

Information about the other two incidents was not immediately available.

“Domestic cats left unattended outdoors face a number of dangers including cars, cat fights, wildlife predators, becoming lost, stolen or the victims of foul play,” Whatcom Humane Society Executive Director Laura Clark said in a prepared statement. “We are asking the Bellingham community and surrounding areas to be mindful and keep your domestic cats inside during the day and night whenever possible.”

The incidents have sparked community interest on various social media platforms with some going so far as to create their own website for information related to the deceased cats.

In late 2019, Bellingham police and the humane society investigated three incidents where cats were found harmed or killed. One cat that was harmed by a stranger and then placed into a dumpster in the Roosevelt neighborhood survived with no significant injuries, Murphy said.

The other two deaths were investigated after the cats were found dead on East Maryland Street and Civic Field Way, respectively, in September 2019.

The first cat’s death was initially attributed to being hit by a car, but the discovery of a second cat prompted the deaths to be investigated together, a police press release said at the time.

Murphy said all three 2019 cases “were investigated thoroughly and are, at this point, closed pending further investigation. Unfortunately, no suspect was developed.”

Murphy said there is no way to assert whether these current cases are related to the 2019 cases based on the information police have at this time. She said it is not responsible or accurate to link the cases or any previous suspect information to the new cases.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to the humane society for more information about the three deceased cats found in the past month, as well as whether the cases have been referred to Bellingham police.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact the humane society’s animal control and rescue department at 360-733-2080 ext. 3017.

If someone’s cat is missing, they are encouraged to visit the humane society’s 2172 Division St. shelter to fill out a lost cat report.