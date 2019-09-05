Bellingham police suspected a dead cat was hit by a car — then a second was found

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

The Bellingham Police Department and Whatcom Humane Society are investigating two cat deaths of undetermined cause in the past week, according to a city of Bellingham press release Thursday, Sept. 5.

Bellingham police responded Tuesday, Sept. 3, to a report of a dead cat found in the 1200 block of Civic Field Way, which is near Arne Hanna Aquatic Center, Carl Cozier Elementary and the Bellingham Sportsplex, in the Puget neighborhood, according to the release.

The cat’s remains were taken to a veterinarian in the hopes of determining the cause of death.

That cat was found only days after Bellingham police and the Whatcom Humane Society responded Aug. 30 to another deceased cat found in the 1100 block of East Maryland Street of the Roosevelt neighborhood, according to the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Though the first cat’s death was initially attributed to possibly being hit by a car, the discovery of the second cat has caused both to be investigated together by detectives, the release said.

Neither of the cats had owner information, the release said, though the cat found on Aug. 30 was a mostly black Calico and the one found Tuesday was approximately 10 years old, a neutered male brown and black tabby with white markings.

“If a member of the public is missing a cat matching the description they should visit the Whatcom Humane Society and complete a lost cat report,” Whatcom Humane Society Director Laura Clark said in the release. “We would also strongly encourage people to keep their cats indoors and to report any suspicious activity to the Bellingham Police Department.”

Police also are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to call the tip line at 360-778-8611 or submit information online at cob.org/tips.