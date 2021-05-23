Want to bring your drone to a Bellingham park? What you need to know about the city’s ban

The city of Bellingham is considering putting on its books a ban on drones taking off and landing in its parks.

The matter will go before the City Council during a public hearing on Monday night, May 24, that will include other changes or additions to the Bellingham Municipal Code that pertain to parks and trails, all introduced at a May 10 council committee meeting.

Parks officials already have been restricting drones on park property after a number of incidents between drones and park users, including a child being struck and hurt by one at Squalicum Creek Park, according to Nicole Oliver, director of the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department.

People can use drones — also referred to as motorized aerial devices and unmanned aircraft systems — to film in parks, provided they first get a permit or permission.

What is going before the City Council is a cementing of that policy.

“If we don’t have it codified, the police can’t help us enforce it,” Oliver said.

If approved, the ban would go into effect later in June. Violating it would be a civil infraction.

As for flying over a city park, that’s a different matter.

“We can’t stop people from flying over a park if they’re following FAA restrictions but don’t want them taking off or landing (in a city park),” Oliver said, “and that’s what the new rules say.”

“We do have some areas of parks property that are no-fly zones (for drones) because of the airport,” she added, ”and that includes the Civic Complex.”

The Whatcom County Parks and Recreation Department doesn’t have a policy on drone use in its parks, Director Michael McFarlane said.

“There are federal rules covering several areas where no or limited flight restrictions are in place due to the airport,” he said. “Once they leave the ground, the FAA has jurisdiction.”

To participate:

▪ Use the online link at https://cob.org/ccsignup to participate live during the public hearing.

▪ Join the meeting live at https://cob.org/cczoom. The City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m.

▪ Listen by phone by using these numbers: 253-215-8782, 346-248-7799, 669-900-6833, 301-715-8592, 312-626-6799, 929-205-6099. Meeting ID is 941 9601 5179, and password is 9.

▪ Watch the meeting live by going to https://cob.org/services/education/btv or BTV Channel 10 on cable TV.