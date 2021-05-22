Concerned about speeding bikes on Bellingham trails? Here’s your chance to tell the council

Bellingham is being asked to allow e-bikes in public parks and citywide trails, part of a series of changes that include setting a 15 mph speed limit for bikes and possibly creating “dismount” zones for cyclists when foot traffic is heavy.

That 15-mph limit also applies to cars on roads inside a city park, according to a proposed new ordinance.

“We do want to focus on our shared-use paths and what we call out arterial trails, our real busy, wider trails to get speed limit signs posted,” said Gina Austin, Parks and Recreation Department engineer.

Lower speed limits and trail courtesy signs are being considered as part of the city’s overall transportation plan because of trail “conflicts,” according to Parks and Recreation Director Nicole Oliver.

Many cyclists and people on foot use the city’s urban trails to commute and run errands, and the city promotes walking and bicycling as part of its overall transportation plan.

Galbraith Mountain, with its popular mountain biking trails, is exempt from the new bicycle speed limits.

“I think there is going to be a lot of public opinion, especially on the speed and where bikes are allowed,” Councilwoman Lisa Anderson said during a committee meeting May 10.

“I get emails periodically from people who are concerned about bikes on some of the trails,” she said.

New speed limits are part of a series of measures — including a ban on drones, keeping dogs on leashes and outlawing smoking, vaping and overnight camping — in an ordinance scheduled for an online public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, May 24.

Motorized foot scooters and electric personal mobility devices will be allowed only on paved or gravel trails within the city, and not hiking trails with a dirt surface, according to the ordinance.

Electric wheelchairs aren’t subject to those limits, according to the ordinance.

