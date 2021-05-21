State suspends license of this Whatcom vape shop accused of selling to underage customers

The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board is taking action against 123 Vape & Shop in Bellingham, accusing it of repeatedly selling products to underage customers. AP

The state has suspended the license of a Bellingham business for repeatedly selling vape products to those who were younger than 21, the Liquor and Cannabis Board announced Thursday, May 20.

The Liquor and Cannabis Board issued an emergency suspension for 123 Vape & Shop, 103 E. Stuart Road.

The business has a history of selling to those who are underage, according to the Liquor and Cannabis Board. Doing so violates state law.

The most recent violation reportedly occurred on May 10, according to the board release.

The board said that 123 Vape & Shop already had been issued three administrative violation notices for selling vapor products to those who were too young. Those occurred:

▪ June 2, 2018, to someone who was younger than 18, when 18 was the legal minimum age.

▪ Jan. 14, 2020, and March 11, 2020, when the age to buy had been raised to 21 years.

“Because this is the licensee’s fourth vapor product violation within a three-year period, the board believes the licensee’s conduct creates a direct or immediate threat to public health, safety, or both, and set the penalty for this violation to be $3,000 and a 12-month suspension of the licensee’s vapor product retailer, and vapor product distributor licenses,” the release said.

“However, because of aggravating circumstances, the LCB seeks an aggravated penalty of revocation/cancellation of all licenses,” the release added.

The board enforces Washington’s liquor, cannabis, vape and tobacco laws and regulations.