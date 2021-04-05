Bellingham is on another list. Here’s what a travel publication thinks of this area

Bellingham continues to land on “Best Places” lists, with the latest coming from a travel publication.

The most recent accolades come from TravelMag.com, which lists Bellingham among the 30 most charming small cities in the U.S. In its article TravelMag.com noted that tourism is one of the mainstays of the city as the waterfront undergoes waterfront redevelopment.

“But it’s the great outdoors beyond that draw most people to Bellingham. Mount Baker is an excellent ski resort in winter, while the North Cascades National Park to which it belongs is a remarkable expanse of montane wilderness,” the article stated.

According to Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism, in 2019 this area had more than three million visitors supporting 7,443 jobs. In total, visitors spent $555 million in Whatcom County in 2019, an increase of 4.3% compared to the previous year.

Bellingham was the only city in Washington state to make the list.