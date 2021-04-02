Will you scramble to a Whatcom park to seek eggs packed with cash this weekend?

Bellingham coin shop owner R.B. Wick is hiding plastic eggs with antique coins and a few that contain $1,000 cash or a diamond ring in Whatcom and Skagit counties this Easter weekend. Getty Images

If you see a brightly colored plastic egg in a park around Whatcom or Skagit counties starting Saturday morning, it could mean you’ve hit the jackpot.

R.B. Wick, who’s known for holding treasure-oriented hunts around the area, said this year’s Easter-time event has an international theme and offers prizes amounting to more than $5,000.

Inside the eggs will be coins from around the world, including some that are relics, five that contain tokens for $1,000 in cash and one that holds a token for a diamond ring.

“Some of them are ancient coins actually — 1,800 or 2,000 years old,” Wick told The Bellingham Herald.

Most eggs are the size of a typical chicken egg, said Wick, who owns Bellingham Coin Shop & Irongate Estate and Casa Brothers Real Estate.

He’s placing about 10,000 eggs in Whatcom County parks, especially in the Bellingham area, and another 10,000 eggs in Skagit County, he said.

But some eggs look like they were laid by an ostrich or maybe a velociraptor.

And those are the ones to celebrate, because they contain a token that’s redeemable for cash or the ring, Wick said.

“We’re having people put (the eggs) out throughout the day, so they will be filtered throughout the community,” Wick said.

More information about the event is at R.B.’s Treasure Hunts on Facebook and rbwicktreasurehunts on Instagram.