Homeless advocates, neighbors clash at Bellingham mayor’s home

Neighbors creating a protective line around Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood’s South Hill home Saturday afternoon, March 13, met several dozen black-clad protesters chanting slogans about Black Lives Matter and housing for the homeless.

Protesters left after about 30 minutes.

Protesters screamed obscenities at neighbors and at least two protesters punched neighbors and a Bellingham Herald reporter. Injuries appeared to be minor.

“We’re just here to support the mayor,” neighbor Dr. Michael Thorpe said. “The place to protest is City Hall. Did they really improve the situation?”

“We don’t object to their right to protest, but do it in an appropriate manner,” Thorpe said. “Their right to protest ends when they turned into vandals.”

One protester used a black sheet hung between two poles to try and stop people from photographing the event. Others used chalk and spray paint to write slogans on 17th Street.

Bellingham Occupied Protest had called on social media this week for people to meet at noon at Lowell Elementary School to march to Fleetwood’s home. It called for people to bring chalk and noisemakers.

The group has posted that it demands amnesty for those arrested or under investigation for acts at earlier protests, housing for unsheltered people and no sweeps of homeless encampments.