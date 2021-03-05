What’s happening near Zuanich Park? New building expected to be ready this summer

The Port of Bellingham is building a 9,000-square-foot unheated building in the outdoor storage yard near Zuanich Park in Bellingham. It will be used by commercial fishermen and for events. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

More than a year after submitting permits, construction of the Fisherman’s Pavilion on Bellingham’s waterfront is expected to begin this spring and be ready by summer.

The 9,000-square-foot unheated building is being built at Zuanich Point Park. It’ll serve as a workspace for commercial fishermen and other members of the working waterfront in rainy weather, but also support events like Bellingham SeaFeast, which takes place in the fall on what has at times been a soggy weekend.

Port of Bellingham Spokesman Mike Hogan said the area is currently being prepped for construction and the building should be finished around August. That should make it available for the upcoming SeaFeast, which is scheduled for Sept. 18-19.

The Port of Bellingham had applied for shoreline permits in January 2020, right before the COVID-19 virus took hold in the area.

“While the pandemic did impact most of the Port’s construction projects including the Fishermen’s Pavilion, the primary reason this project was delayed was related to the cancellation of SeaFeast 2020,” Hogan said in an email. “Without SeaFeast 2020 as a project driver, we took the opportunity to work with the SeaFeast team and other project stakeholders to make sure the project design met everyone’s key objectives.

“This will be a terrific addition to Squalicum Harbor which will support waterfront events like SeaFeast and provide much sought after covered workspace for our commercial fishermen,” Hogan said.