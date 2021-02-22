For second week, PeaceHealth says it isn’t expecting any first doses of COVID vaccine

For the second week in a row, Whatcom County’s largest health care provider said that it doesn’t expect to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the state Department of Health.

“We do expect to receive a relatively small number of booster, or second doses, although a portion of the expected shipment may be disrupted due to the winter weather across much of the nation,” Bev Mayhew, spokesperson for PeaceHealth, told The Bellingham Herald in its weekly vaccine update.

Winter storms are affecting vaccine distribution in the rest of the state and nationwide.

“We will request more first and second dose supplies of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for the week of Feb. 28, and will know more by week’s end,” Mayhew said in the update, which covers the week of Feb. 21.

If PeaceHealth does get vaccines, the health care provider will continue to vaccinate those remaining in the 1a category — first responders, health care workers, long-term care residents and employees — and continue reaching out to patients 83 years and older who have established care with a PeaceHealth primary care doctor or specialist she said.

“Because of limited supply, the clinic at the Health Information Center (HEC) will only be open for limited hours this week to complete second dose vaccinations to community healthcare workers in the 1a category and to some of the early recipients of one dose in the 1b1 category,” Mayhew wrote.

Because COVID-19 vaccines remain limited nationwide, Washington state has implemented a phased rollout to target those most at risk first.

The federal government allocates vaccines to the state for distribution. It is one vaccine stream. The others come through federal programs for long-term care facilities and retail pharmacies, which are not reflected in the weekly state allocations.

This story will be updated.