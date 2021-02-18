Up to 5,000 people a week could get COVID-19 vaccine at this Bellingham site starting in March

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

A coalition will launch a Whatcom County mass-vaccination clinic in March, provided there is an adequate and dependable supply of the COVID-19 vaccines, the health department said on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The site will be at Bellingham Technical College. The goal is to vaccinate up to 5,000 people a week, according to a news release from the Whatcom County Health Department.

The effort to open a large-scale clinic for the community is a collaboration of health care providers that include Bellingham Technical College, Family Care Network, PeaceHealth, Sea Mar Community Health Centers, Unity Care NW and the Whatcom County Health Department.