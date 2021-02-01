Heavy rains closing some Whatcom roads on the anniversary of Sumas flood

Ditches and culverts are filling from two days of persistent rain, prompting closure of some roads across Whatcom County on the one-year anniversary of the floods that inundated Sumas, Everson and Nooksack.

“We are closing Slater Road at the Nooksack River due to water over the roadway,” Whatcom County Public Works Department tweeted Monday afternoon, Feb. 1.

“The road will be closed no later than 4 p.m. using gates across the roadway. It’s not a barricade you can drive around,” Public Works tweeted.

This story will be updated.