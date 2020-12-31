Here’s where the Bellingham Farmers Market is moving to for summer Wednesday evenings

The Wednesday evening farmers market is back in Bellingham this summer, but it will move to an area that is looking to attract more people.

The Bellingham Farmers Market announced on its website that the Wednesday market will be at the redeveloping Waterfront District, near the Granary Building and Waypoint Park. The plan is to hold the market from 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays in June, July and August.

The new location is unique and dynamic, providing many new opportunities to reach the community, said Lora Liegel, director at the Bellingham Farmers Market. She noted that along with the waterfront being an active area with the bike park and Waypoint, it is close to other shopping establishments and the downtown core.

“I think customers and vendors are excited to be a part of our market. The outdoor space at the waterfront provides a unique shopping experience with good airflow, scenic views and proximity to downtown,” Liegel said in an email.

The Wednesday market was previously in the Barkley area. Liegel said they will continue to evaluate whether it makes sense to add other locations to better serve vendors and customers.

While it is unclear where we will be as a community in regard to the pandemic by this summer, Liegel said they are planning to have COVID-19 protocols in place similar to what they’ve had at the Saturday market in the Depot Market Square. That includes ensuring social distancing and that mask requirements are enforced.

The Waterfront District currently has several projects underway or expected to start in 2021. Construction has started for three condominium buildings next to Waypoint Park; the Port of Bellingham is installing grass in an area near where the Farmers Market will be next summer and a technology company is moving into the Granary Building.

Vendor applications are being accepted now through Friday, Jan. 15. The Wednesday market is also seeking business sponsors. If businesses are interested in this opportunity, they can send an email to market@bellinghamfarmers.org.