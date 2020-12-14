St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham to get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Whatcom

PeaceHealth will receive the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Whatcom County, with 975 doses expected at its Bellingham hospital on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Medical workers at its St. Joseph hospital will be the first to receive the vaccine in the county and among the first in Washington state.

“In alignment with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health, PeaceHealth is prioritizing the first doses of vaccines for healthcare workers who provide hands-on care to confirmed COVID-19 positive patients, as well as other higher-risk groups of caregivers providing face-to-face patient care,” Dr. Sudhakar Karlapudi, chief medical officer for PeaceHealth Northwest, said to The Bellingham Herald on Monday, Dec. 14.

“We will begin vaccinating groups of caregivers within PeaceHealth’s hospital and clinic facilities and move to the next prioritized groups depending on supply levels,” Karlapudi said.

The vaccine arrived in Washington on Monday, Dec. 14, and the state is expected to get 62,400 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine — the first out of the gate — this week. The first distribution is going to 17 sites across 13 counties, the state Department of Health said in a news release.

PeaceHealth said the vaccine doses it’s receiving are not in the first distribution, but in the second.

The state expects to receive a total of 222,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December, with regular weekly shipments likely beginning in January.

The vaccine is given in two doses, 21 days apart.

Clinical trial data show the vaccine is 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection, starting seven days after the second dose, the state health department said in a release.

Those getting the vaccine aren’t expected to be fully protected until one to two weeks after they get the second dose.

State health officials said the clinical trials “revealed no major unanticipated adverse events.”

The first doses of the vaccine will go to people in phase 1a, the state said, which is made up of high-risk workers in health care settings, high-risk first responders, and patients and staff of long-term care facilities.

About 500,000 people in Washington will be eligible for the vaccine in phase 1a, the state health department said.

Public health officials here said they were still trying to determine how many people in Whatcom County were eligible to get the vaccine in phase 1a.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine on Friday, Dec. 12.

The Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which includes Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado and California, has voted unanimously to recommend the vaccine for immediate use.

A second pharmaceutical company, Moderna, has submitted an emergency use authorization application, which will be reviewed Dec. 17. If that is granted and the Moderna vaccine is approved by the Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the state health department said, Washington should get about 183,800 doses of that vaccine by the end of December.

“We believe that if everything goes according to plan, we’ll have most people in Washington vaccinated by mid-summer,” said Michele Roberts, one of the leaders of the state Department of Health COVID-19 vaccine planning group, in a news release. “The rapid development of these vaccines, with such a high rate of efficacy, is a historic achievement, and will help us defeat COVID-19.”

Public health officials said they will share plans for vaccine allocation and prioritization guides for future phases in the coming weeks.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution was among the topics discussed Monday when U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, visited the mobile COVID-19 testing site at the Lynden fairgrounds on Monday.

“They’re a light at the end of the tunnel but the tunnel’s still very long,” Larsen said of what he tells constituents about vaccines.

Whatcom Unified Command and the Whatcom Health Department run the drive-thru site, which requires people to reserve a spot but doesn’t require them to first get a doctor’s appointment. In addition to health department officials, County Executive Satpal Sidhu and Lynden Mayor Scott Korthuis also were at the site with Larsen.

Larsen said he has told constituents that he would get the vaccine now if he could, but he didn’t want to cut in line.

He tells those who ask him if they should get the vaccine to listen to scientists.

“Don’t listen to the president. Don’t listen to the president-elect. Don’t listen to me. Listen to those people with lots of letters behind their their names. That’s who you need to listen to,” Larsen said.

This story will be updated.