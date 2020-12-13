COVID’s fall surge hit Whatcom hard, but analysis shows not everyone impacted equally

Though COVID-19 infection rates have risen dramatically among all age groups during the fall surge, Whatcom County Health Director Erika Lautenbach said “the magnitude” of cases continues to be highest among those under the age of 60.

“In particular, those between the ages 18 and 39 make up the bulk of our new cases,” Lautenbach said during an online briefing Tuesday, Dec. 8. “Those between 26 and 39 are seeing the highest rate — that age range is approaching 450 cases per 100,000 residents.”

Analysis by The Bellingham Herald of data released in Whatcom Unified Command’s daily situation reports shows that over the past month, adults between the ages of 20 and 39 accounted for nearly two in five new cases with a staggering rate of more than 600 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The Herald has compared the monthly distribution of coronavirus cases across Whatcom’s five age groups each month since the first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced March 10.

This month it found that Whatcom’s two oldest age groups — those 60 to 79 and those 80 and older — saw infection rates between Nov. 9 and Dec. 10 nearly double compared to the previous month (Oct. 9 to Nov. 9). Meanwhile, the county’s three youngest age groups — 0 to 19, 20-39 and 40-59 — each tripled their infection rates from the previous month.

Each of the four youngest age groups set record highs for monthly infection rates during the pandemic last month, as the county saw an overall monthly infection rate of 412.2 cases per 100,000 residents between Nov. 9 and Dec. 10 and the total number of cases in the county increased by 55.7% (945 cases).

Here is what The Herald’s data analysis showed for Whatcom County:

▪ 0-19 age group: Had 178 new cases between Nov. 9 and Dec. 10 (a 56.5% growth). The monthly infection rate per 100,000 residents was 339.1 (based on 52,497 residents in 2019) — up from 114.3 the previous month, but still below the county’s 412.2 monthly infection rate. With 493 cases during the pandemic, the age group accounts for 18.7% of Whatcom County’s 2,641 total positive tests where age was reported — down from 19.9% on Nov. 9.

▪ 20-39 age group: Had 391 new cases between Nov. 9 and Dec. 10 (a 63.3% growth). The monthly infection rate per 100,000 residents was 601.2 (based on 65,036 residents in 2019) — up from 172.2 the previous month, and above the county’s 412.2 monthly infection rate. With 1,009 cases during the pandemic, the age group accounts for 38.2% of Whatcom County’s 2,641 total positive tests where age was reported — up from 36.4% on Nov. 9.

▪ 40-59 age group: Had 243 new cases between Nov. 9 and Dec. 10 (a 59.9% growth). The monthly infection rate per 100,000 residents was 454.4 (based on 53,478 residents in 2019) — up from 138.2 the previous month, and above the county’s 412.2 monthly infection rate. With 649 cases during the pandemic, the age group accounts for 24.6% of Whatcom County’s 2,641 total positive tests where age was reported — up from 23.9% on Nov. 9.

▪ 60-79 age group: Had 115 new cases between Nov. 9 and Dec. 10 (a 47.1% growth). The monthly infection rate per 100,000 residents was 233.0 (based on 49,350 residents in 2019) — up from 95.2 the previous month, but lower than the county’s 412.2 monthly infection rate. With 359 cases during the pandemic, the age group accounts for 13.6% of Whatcom County’s 2,641 total positive tests where age was reported — down from 14.4% on Nov. 9.

▪ 80 and older age group: Had 18 new cases between Nov. 9 and Dec. 10 (an 15.9% growth). The monthly infection rate per 100,000 residents was 202.6 (based on 49,350 residents in 2019) — up from 101.3 the previous month, and lower than the county’s 412.2 monthly infection rate. With 131 cases during the pandemic, the age group accounts for 5.0% of Whatcom County’s 2,641 total positive tests where age was reported — down from 6.7% on Nov. 9.

The Herald also found that between Nov. 9 and Dec. 10, Whatcom County added one death among people in the 40 to 59 and four among those 80 and older.

The county has yet to have any deaths related to COVID-19 in anybody younger than 40 during the pandemic. Whatcom has had two deaths among people 40-59 (death rate of 3.7 per 100,000 residents), nine deaths among people 60-79 (death rate of 18.2 per 100,000 residents) and 45 deaths among people 80 and older (506.4 per 100,000 residents).

Though the county’s Dec. 10 situation report lists 56 deaths, the state Department of Health’s dashboard reduced Whatcom’s death total to 51 on Thursday, Dec. 10. It is not yet known what age groups had deaths reconciled and removed from their totals.

Whatcom County reported 56 additional COVID-related hospitalizations between Nov. 9 and Dec. 10, bringing the county’s pandemic total to 156. The age group distribution was:

▪ 0-19: One additional hospitalization to bring the pandemic total to three (5.7 per 100,000 residents).

▪ 20-39: Five additional hospitalizations to bring the pandemic total to 21 (7.7 per 100,000 residents).

▪ 40-59: Nine additional hospitalizations to bring the pandemic total to 44 (16.8 per 100,000 residents).

▪ 60-79: 20 additional hospitalizations to bring the pandemic total to 58 (117.5 per 100,000 residents).

▪ 80-plus: Eight additional hospitalizations to bring the pandemic total to 30 (337.6 per 100,000 residents).