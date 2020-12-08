Tensions at Bellingham homeless encampment prompt library to suspend services

Tensions at the homeless encampment on the lawns of the Bellingham Public Library and City Hall has forced suspension of the library’s popular curbside pickup program, Mayor Seth Fleetwood announced Monday night, Dec. 7.

Also at Monday’s online meeting, Fleetwood promised an announcement within the next few days regarding an end to the month-long tent camp, whose residents are protesting a lack of shelter for people without homes across Whatcom County.

Whatcom County officials are discussing purchasing 50 or more mini homes referred to as “pallet shelters,” and Bellingham is working to find a location for the units and an organization to manage a pallet shelter enclave.

“We’re working actively to bring it to an end,” Fleetwood said.

Fleetwood told the City Council that the suspension of library services comes amid:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ An arson fire Saturday in a tent where propane tanks exploded.

▪ Reports that some camp residents have harassed people who work in the downtown core.

▪ Confirmation that at least three of the campers have contracted COVID-19.

He promised that the encampment will end soon, but did not elaborate.

“That was traumatizing for a number of folks,” Fleetwood said. “There’s just a heightened sense of angst for everyone.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

He said the situation at the encampment was “complicated” and “dynamic” and “the safety of all is of paramount concern.”

It was unclear when Bellingham library patrons would be able to begin borrowing materials again, however.

A notice at the website said curbside pickups, book returns and the library call center help line are “temporarily suspended.”

Bellingham Public Library closed March 16 amid statewide measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Patrons borrowed record amounts of library materials before the closure, library officials said.

Book returns resumed June 8, and on June 15, a new curbside pickup service debuted that allowed patrons to reserve materials online and schedule a pickup date with brief in-person contact.

It proved highly popular, and library officials were scheduling pickup appointments several days in advance.