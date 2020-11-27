Owner of Bellingham-area market drowns in Whatcom Creek while on walk

The 78-year-old owner of a Bellingham-area market who was on a walk drowned in Whatcom Creek last week, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the icy water and pulled him out.

Hu-In Kim died after apparently falling into the creek while on a walk Friday, Nov. 20, Bellingham Police Department Lt. Claudia Murphy confirmed in an email to The Bellingham Herald. Kim was spotted floating in Whatcom Creek at James Street bridge over the creek near the former Diehl Ford dealership.

Bellingham police and fire were called at 7:58 a.m. Nov. 20 for the report of a man floating in the creek. After police arrived at the location, the call was upgraded to a water rescue for fire units.

A good Samaritan spotted Kim, jumped into the creek and tried to pull Kim to safety, but Kim was not breathing, Bellingham Fire Department Captain Dave Pethick told The Herald.

Though CPR was performed and Kim was taken to St. Joseph hospital, he ultimately died, according to Murphy.

The Samaritan was treated for hypothermia, but was otherwise uninjured, Murphy reported.

Police do not know how Kim ended up in the creek, Murphy told The Herald, but foul play is not suspected.

Kim is listed as the owner of the Marine Drive Market in the Alderwood area, just west of Bellingham, according to commercial data, analytics and business insight website Dun & Bradstreet.