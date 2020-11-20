Man pulled from Whatcom Creek near former Diehl Ford dealership in Bellingham

A man who was not breathing was pulled out of Whatcom Creek near the Bellingham Ford Lincoln dealership by another man Friday morning, according to unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts.

Bellingham police and fire were called at 7:58 a.m. Nov. 20 to the area near the former Diehl Ford on James Street for the report of a man in the creek. After police arrived at the location, the call was upgraded to a water rescue for fire units.

Police reported at 8:01 a.m. that another person was able to pull the man out of the creek, according to emergency broadcasts, but the man was not breathing and it was not known how long he had been in the water. CPR was started and the man was being taken to the hospital.

The person who jumped in to pull the man out of the creek also was being treated for possible hypothermia from the cold water in the creek, according to emergency broadcasts.

This story will be updated.

