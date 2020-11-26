These three Whatcom County green spaces offer family ambles, and more, this Thanksgiving

Need an easy-ish walk after your Thanksgiving feast?

Here are three family-friendly outings for you and others in your household.

Transmission of COVID-19 is surging, so remember to wash your hands and grab a face covering when you head out in case you can’t keep at least 6 feet between you and people you don’t live with

If it’s busy when you show up, consider another time.

Semiahmoo Spit, near Blaine

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Difficulty: Flat and easy, with wheelchair accessibility on a 0.8-mile paved trail. Or amble along the beach on either side of the spit.

Round trip: 0.8 to 1.6 miles.

Users: Walkers, runners, bicyclists.

Why you’ll like it: Semiahmoo Spit is a narrow length of land that offers lovely views on both sides. On one side is pretty Drayton Harbor and snow-covered Mount Baker. The other side boasts views of Semiahmoo Bay, White Rock, B.C. , and the Canadian Coast Mountains.

The spit also is a renowned birding area, especially during winter, so bring your binoculars.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Family-friendly: Yes.

Getting there: Take Interstate 5 north from Bellingham to exit 274 for Peace Portal Drive, toward Semiahmoo. Turn right onto Peace Portal and continue until you take a sharp left onto State Route 548 South/Bell Road. Follow as it turns into Blaine Road. At Drayton Road, take a right. Follow to Semiahmoo Parkway, turn right. Stay on the road until you reach this county park, which will be on your left. Park in the lot set aside for Semiahmoo Park.

Details: whatcomcounty.us/2064/Semiahmoo-Park.

Stimpson Family Nature Reserve

Stimpson Family Nature Reserve near Sudden Valley offers solitude over roughly four miles of trail that go past two ponds and through a lush wooded setting. Staff The Bellingham Herald file

Difficulty: Easy to moderate, with some steeper trail sections. The first 525 feet of the trail is accessible by wheelchair.

Round trip: Two loops totaling more than 4 miles.

Users: Walkers and runners.

Why you’ll like it: This is a lush bit of forest near Sudden Valley that offers a lot of serenity, something we all need in 2020. You’ll go past a beaver pond, Geneva Pond, Chuckanut sandstone ridges interspersed with boggy gullies, and a magnificent forest with Western hemlock, Western red cedar, Sitka spruce, and Douglas firs more than 400 years old.

For people concerned about the coronavirus, it might be reassuring to know there’s a sign that directs everyone to go the same direction on the loops, so you’re not (hopefully) passing others face to face.

You should know: Because it’s a reserve, no bicycles, pets or horses are allowed. Also, go earlier in the day this time of the year because it gets dark fast in the woods.

Family-friendly: Yes.

Getting there: Follow Lakeway Drive east to Cable Street. Pass the fire station on the right after about three miles, and then a blinking yellow light hanging over the road.

Turn right onto Austin Street, which becomes Lake Louise Road. Continue for 1.6 miles to the boulder-lined gravel parking lot on the left.

From Sudden Valley, follow Lake Louise Road about a mile past Sudden Valley Gate 13.

Details: whatcomcounty.us/2180/Stimpson-Family-Nature-Reserve.

Cordata Park

The new Cordata Park in Bellingham, Wash., has a playground, trail and paved bicycle pump track, among other oofferings. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald

Difficulty: Easy.

Round trip: There’s about a mile of relatively flat trail that’s part of the completed first phase of the new park in north Bellingham.

Users: Walkers and excited children.

Why you’ll like it: There are different points of interest. In addition to the trail, there are three large sculptures to admire. There’s a paved bicycle pump track and a playground that kids can access — with health rules that include mask-wearing and a maximum number of children on each piece of playground equipment — since the city of Bellingham lifted restrictions it put in place because of the pandemic.

Family-friendly: Yes.

Getting there: The 25-acre park is on the east side of Cordata Parkway between Stuart and Horton roads.

Details: cob.org/project/cordata-community-park.