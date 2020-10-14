Bellingham’s playgrounds have been closed since March. Here’s when they’re reopening

Here’s some good news for kids, and their parents, in Bellingham. After nearly seven months of being closed to curb the spread of COVID-19, the city’s playgrounds will reopen late this week, with health and safety restrictions in place.

The hope is that they will be ready for kids to play on once again by Friday, Oct. 16, according to a news release from the city of Bellingham.

“We believe children and parents in our community will be very happy with this news,” Mayor Seth Fleetwood said in the release. “We have heard from many families that it was a difficult summer without being able to use the playgrounds at our parks. We are pleased to welcome people back to our 38 play areas this fall.”

The city of Ferndale also announced it will reopen its playgrounds by Friday, Oct. 16, with COVID-19 restrictions.

Bellingham’s playgrounds have been closed and taped off since late March, although parks staff said keeping such barriers in place have been a challenge.

The opening means kids will be able to use the playground equipment at popular Squalicum Creek Park — however, its zip line will stay closed — and play on the new equipment at Cordata Park.

Signs are being installed and tape and barriers removed, so some play areas may be open before others, according to Nicole Oliver, director for the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department.

Oliver said reopening playgrounds was done with the support of the Whatcom County Health Department and is in following with other agencies in the region.

Why now? Why fall?

The cooler weather is expected to help reduce the number of kids at playgrounds, reducing the risk of too many people gathering at once, according to Oliver.

Limits and guidelines will be posted, and Oliver is asking the public to follow them.

“We cannot allow play areas to be places where COVID-19 is spread, so we need folks to use these spaces wisely and follow the guidelines we have in place,” she said in the release.

If an area is crowded, Oliver advised people to go a different area.

As for those guidelines, they were done in collaboration with the health department and include:

▪ All children who are older than 2 years must wear a mask.

▪ Each piece of play equipment is open to a maximum of five children at a time.

▪ Keep at least 6 feet between you and others.

▪ If you or anyone else in your family is ill, stay home.

▪ Wash your children’s hands before and after they play. Play areas will not be regularly sanitized or cleaned.

Here are some tips if you and your children are headed to a playground:

▪ Stay for 30 minutes or less so that everyone has a chance to play.

▪ Don’t let your children have food or drink on the play equipment. That’s to ensure they’re wearings masks at all times.

▪ Watch your child to make sure they’re following the guidelines.

▪ Visit when it’s not as busy, such as mornings and weekdays. And go to the play areas that are less popular.

▪ Remind others about the guidelines.