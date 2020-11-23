Bellingham man struck and killed by a minivan Thursday apparently ran out of gas

The Bellingham man who was struck and killed by a minivan Thursday evening along Birch Bay Lynden Road apparently ran out of gas and was looking for a place to push his own vehicle off the roadway at the time of the fatal incident.

Monte L. Nieuwendorp, 60, died at the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol report on incident, which occurred at approximately 8:13 p.m. Nov. 19 at the intersection of Birch Bay Lynden Road and Percie Road.

“It’s a sad situation for Mr. Nieuwendorp’s family and friends, but also for (the driver’s) family and friends,” Trooper Heather Axtman told The Bellingham Herald on Monday, Nov. 23. “It’s just a terrible, terrible thing for both families to go through, especially with the holidays coming. Our hearts go out to both families.”

Nieuwendorp was walking in the eastbound lane of Birch Bay Lynden Road near the Percie Road intersection, according to the report, when he was struck by a green 2001 Honda Odyssey that was traveling eastbound on Birch Bay Lynden Road.

Troopers found Nieuwendorp’s car parked in the southbound lanes of Percie Road and out of gas, Axtman told The Herald.

“He was looking for a place to push his own vehicle and was standing in the lanes of travel when (the minivan) struck him,” Axtman said. “I don’t know the street lights in that area, but after 8 p.m., we all know it’s dark, and it appears (the minivan driver) just didn’t see him.”

Neither of the occupants in the minivan, who were both from Blaine, required medical treatment for injuries, according to the report. Axtman said the driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, remained in the area after the collision and was cooperative with troopers.

Nieuwendorp’s death is the seventh on Whatcom County roadways so far in 2020, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation Crash Portal but the first this year involving a pedestrian.

In 2019, Whatcom County had seven fatal collisions involving pedestrians and 15 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths.