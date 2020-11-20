Bellingham man walking on Birch Bay Lynden Road struck and killed Thursday evening

A 60-year-old Bellingham pedestrian walking in the lanes of travel was struck and killed Thursday evening in Whatcom County along Birch Bay Lynden Road.

Monte L. Nieuwendorp died at the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol report on the fatal incident.

At approximately 8:13 p.m. Nov. 19, Nieuwendorp was walking in the eastbound lane of Birch Bay Lynden Road near the Percie Road intersection, according to the report, when he was struck by a green 2001 Honda Odyssey that also was traveling eastbound on Birch Bay Lynden Road.

The Blaine couple inside the Odyssey was not injured in the incident, the report states, and drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been involved.

Nieuwendorp’s death is the seventh on Whatcom County roadways so far in 2020, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation Crash Portal but the first this year involving a pedestrian.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In 2019, Whatcom County had seven fatal collisions involving pedestrians and 15 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths.

This story will be updated.