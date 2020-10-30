How big an impact did CBP Air and Marine operations have in Whatcom County last year?

The Bellingham Air and Marine Branch of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly 10,500 pounds of drugs and arrested 37 people in fiscal year 2020.

“The success of the Bellingham Air and Marine Branch over the past fiscal year is a testament to Air and Marine Operation’s dedication to securing the homeland and protecting our communities from all threats,” Bellingham Air and Marine Branch Operations Director Jeremy Thompson said in a release detailing the fiscal year. “The Bellingham Air and Marine Branch remains steadfast in its mission to secure the border both in the air and within the maritime environment.”

Between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020, the release said the Bellingham CBP Air and Marine branch seized:

▪ 10,000 pounds of marijuana.

▪ 363 pounds of methamphetamine.

▪ More than 50 pounds of cocaine.

▪ 30 pounds of fentanyl.

▪ Six pounds of heroin.

▪ $770,325 in cash.

▪ 30 weapons.

▪ 13 vehicles.

The Bellingham Air and Marine Branch also supported Whatcom County and federal law enforcement officers on a number of missions in the area, according to the release.

Since the start of the fiscal year 2021 this month, the branch has already provided helicopter support to assist the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office with the arrest of a murder suspect and the return of an escaped work crew inmate from the Whatcom County Jail, as well as the aided in the arrest of man suspected of robbing two Whatcom County pot shops in Bellingham and Ferndale.

Nationwide, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine operations in last fiscal year led to the seizure or disruption of 285,976 pounds of narcotics, seized more than $51.5 million in currency, apprehended 47,813 individuals and rescued 184 people, according to another release Thursday.