Ag officials find first Asian giant hornet nest in Washington. Here’s what they will do

For the first time, an Asian giant hornet nest has been found in the United States — specifically in Blaine, the Washington State Department of Agriculture announced on Friday, Oct. 23.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, the state agency’s entomologists discovered the nest in the cavity of a tree on private property that was near an area cleared for a residential home, officials said.

“While Asian giant hornets normally nest in the ground, they are occasionally found nesting in dead trees. Dozens of the hornets were seen entering and exiting the tree while the WSDA team was present,” the state agency said in a release.

State officials plan to destroy the nest on Saturday, Oct. 24. They can’t on Friday, Oct. 23, because of bad weather.

The state agency has been leading the effort to trap the hornets, find any nests and destroy them to prevent the invasive hornets from becoming established in Washington state and, by extension, the U.S.

Popularly known as “murder hornets,” all that have been found so far in the state and the U.S. have been in Whatcom County.

In order to destroy the nest, state officials had to order special suits because the ones used by beekeepers are too thin to protect against the hornets’ stings.

Up to 2 inches long, the Asian giant hornet, or Vespa mandarinia, is the world’s largest hornet species. They are identifiable by their large yellow/orange heads.

The hornets are known for their painful stings. They will attack people and pets when threatened. People should be extremely cautious near them, agriculture officials said, and those who have allergic reactions to bee or wasp stings should never approach an Asian giant hornet.

Their native range is Asia. They also are known as the Japanese hornet, yak-killer hornet and the giant sparrow bee.

They are feared for the threat they pose to honeybees and, by extension, the valuable crops in Washington state that the bees pollinate.

They also are a threat to local pollinators such as wasps.

State agriculture officials said they were able to find this first nest after four Asian giant hornets were found alive in their traps on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and the next morning in the same area.

Entomologists were able to attach radio trackers to three hornets, according to the release, and one lead them to the nest, which they found about 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.

In all, 22 Asian giant hornets have been found in Whatcom County since winter 2019. They represent the first findings of the hornets in Washington state and the U.S.

This story will be updated.