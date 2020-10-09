You can find a hint of Halloween in Whatcom County, despite COVID-19. Here’s where

Looking for pumpkin patches or other fall activities for the family — something that gets the kids out and provides a sense of normalcy and a taste of Whatcom County’s agricultural roots in these uncertain times?

Farmers are trying to provide that with fall events that include pumpkin patches with health and safety rules in place because of COVID-19.

If you go, expect to wear a mask, sanitize often, stay within your family group and 6 feet away from others, and possible limits based on occupancy.

Remember to check the forecast so you’re not surprised by fall’s unpredictable weather.

With that in mind, check out these Whatcom County spots offering us a much-needed celebration of fall and its harvest.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Stoney Ridge Farm

Stoney Ridge announced that it will open for the fall season starting Saturday, Oct. 10.

This will mark its 30th year of being open to the public, and Stoney Ridge will sell a number of items including U-pick apples and pumpkins — or you can select ones picked by the farm — hot drinks and fresh pumpkin and apple cider doughnuts.

There also will be a corn maze and farm animals for the kids to see.

Stoney Ridge Farm says it is Whatcom County’s largest pumpkin patch.

All-access digital subscription To support vital, local reporting like the coronavirus coverage, please sign up for a digital subscription to https://www.bellinghamherald.com/ VIEW OFFER

“We grow some really beautiful pumpkins,” the farm said in a statement. “From our smaller pie pumpkins to our 50-pound giant pumpkins, every pumpkin we sell is grown right here.”

And, for the first time, the farm will offer an ATM on the premises that will be available on Oct. 17, 24 and 31, in case you forget to bring cash on those days. The ATM, offered by WECU, will be surcharge-free.

Stoney Ridge is at 2092 Van Dyk Road near Everson. Admission is $2 per person, which covers parking, the corn maze and farm animal viewing. Children 3 and younger get in free.

There will be plenty of room for social distancing, with tables spread throughout the farm. If you want something a little more substantial, there’s food from JT’s BBQ Truck on Saturdays.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, starting Oct. 10, through the month.

It also will open on Fridays, starting Oct. 16, from noon until 5 p.m., through the month.

Details: Facebook, stoneyridgefarm.com and 360-966-3919.

Bellewood Farms & Distillery

This apple orchard, store and adult beverage spot in Laurel, north of Bellingham, is another place in Whatcom County to find that perfect pumpkin for you and the kids.

The pumpkin patch opened Sept. 26. There’s a free corn maze, with information about agriculture in Whatcom County at each dead-end.

If you want more fall activities, there’s always apple U-pick or you can buy the ones in the farm store. Check out its cafe, mini cider doughnuts (on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31), and farm-to-glass distillery.

Because of health guidelines, there will be no rides on the bin train this fall.

Bellewood is at 6140 Guide Meridian. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Details: Facebook, bellewoodfarms.com and 360-318-7720.

Cramer’s Western Town

If you want a wagon ride to a pumpkin patch that’s pulled by draft horses, Cramer’s Western Town is the place for you and your family.

Owned and operated by Dan Cramer, it has an old-West look, thanks to his love of “Gunsmoke” and pioneer life. Kids who visit also will get a chance to see a lot of animals and other odes to farm life including horses, cattle, farm machinery, turkeys, chickens, ducks and baby pigs — all in a pretty setting.

“This is what we call a working farm experience,” Cramer said. “It’s just a beautiful place.”

It opened for the fall festivities on Friday, Oct. 9, in what has been a tough year.

“We’re trying to get through,” Cramer said. “We’re trying to get it done the best we can.”

There also will be food offered by Five Tacos food truck.

Cramer’s Western Town is at 956 Van Dyk Road south of Lynden. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Details: Facebook, dancramerswesterntown.com and 360-510-7466.

Halloween safety

While there are pumpkin patches to go to this year, the Whatcom County Health Department is asking residents to skip trick-or-treating because it puts people in close contact with each other.

But if you must provide Halloween treats, the health department suggests:

▪ Placing them away from your front door, like in your yard or driveway or near the sidewalk, so there’s no contact.

▪ Washing your hands well before and after preparing bags of treats.

If you or your children are going trick-or-treating, the health department advises:

▪ Not swapping out your face covering for a Halloween mask. Make sure you wear an approved face mask, just find one that fits your costume.

▪ Maintaining six feet from other trick-or-treaters and those handing out candy.

▪ Avoiding large costume parties or trick-or-treating events. Instead keep your gatherings small, with no more than five people from outside of your household.

▪ Bringing plenty of hand sanitizer.

Downtown Halloween

The annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat in Bellingham has been canceled this year because of the pandemic.

But Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department is organizing a Downtown Trick or Treasure, described as a no-touch scavenger hunt for families who have young children.

The scavenger hunt will occur for two weeks, from Oct. 12 to Oct. 26. It will take about two to three hours to complete.

Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and follow clues to find all of the signs hanging in downtown shop windows. Take a selfie with each sign and submit them. On Halloween, pick up a goody bag at one of the Trick or Treasure pickup stations.

There is a $5 activity fee. Find additional details, including where to submit your selfie, when you register at bit.ly/3dek4K9.