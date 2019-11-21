Canadian driver injured in Monday crash in Whatcom County dies in hospital

The 87-year-old Canadian driver who was hospitalized Monday night after suffering an apparent medical emergency and crashing into a ditch along Haxton Way in Whatcom County has died.

Alvina Splockton, of Tsawwassen, B.C., died at St. Joseph hospital, according to a release by the Washington State Patrol Thursday, Nov. 21.

Splockton was driving her red 2017 Mitzubishi RVR southbound on Haxton Way near Kwina Road at 9:36 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, when she suffered an unknown medical emergency, according to the report on the crash. Splockton’s vehicle crossed over the center line and left the roadway, colliding with a ditch and a culvert.

Splockton, who the report stated was not wearing her seat belt, was the only person injured in the incident.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation crash portal, Splockton represents the 14th death on Whatcom County roads so far this year. That is one more fatality than the county saw in all of 2018, after there were 21 in 2017.