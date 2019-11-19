Driver hospitalized after medical emergency causes single-car crash on Haxton Way

An 87-year-old Canadian driver was transported to St. Joseph hospital Monday night after suffering an apparent medical emergency and crashing into a ditch along Haxton Way in Whatcom County.

Alvina Splockton, of Tsawwassen, B.C., was driving her red 2017 Mitzubishi RVR southbound on Haxton Way near Kwina Road at 9:36 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, when she suffered an unknown medical emergency, according to the Washington State Patrol report on the crash.

Splockton’s vehicle crossed over the center line and left the roadway, colliding with a ditch and a culvert, according to the report.

Splockton, who the report said was not wearing her seat belt, was the only person injured in the incident. It was unknown of drugs or alcohol were involved, the report stated.

Splockton remains hospitalized in critical condition, St. Joesph Director of Communications Bev Mayhew told The Bellingham Herald.