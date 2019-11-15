Woman who died in Thursday’s crash near Peace Arch border crossing identified

The woman who died in an early morning crash Thursday on northbound Interstate 5 near the Peace Arch U.S.-Canada border crossing in Blaine has been identified as 38-year-old Amber L. Levins from Delta, Colorado, according to a Washington State Patrol press release Friday.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Nov. 14, troopers were called to the scene of a one-car collision on northbound I-5 at the D Street on-ramp near milepost 276, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman.

Levins’ 2003 Honda Accord went from traveling in the right lane to the left lane, near where the S curves are. Levins lost control of the vehicle and hit a concrete barrier, the release stated.

State Patrol determined the cause of the crash was traveling too fast to negotiate the curves, the release said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel removed Levins from her car and attempted CPR before paramedics arrived, according to emergency radio broadcasts.

Levins died at the scene. A dog also was found deceased in her car, Axtman said.

No other cars were involved in the crash, Axtman said, but lanes were closed for approximately 3 1/2 hours after the crash.