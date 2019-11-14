Woman, dog die in early morning single-car crash near Canadian border crossing

A woman and a dog died early Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 5 near the Peace Arch U.S.-Canada border crossing in Blaine after the woman lost control of her vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman.

At approximately 6:51 a.m. on Nov. 14, troopers were called to the scene of a one-car collision on northbound I-5 at the D Street exit near milepost 276, Axtman said. From roadway evidence, Axtman said it appears the woman, who was driving a Honda passenger car, went from traveling in the left lane to the right lane near where the S-curves are.

The woman lost control of the vehicle and hit the jersey barrier, Axtman said. The car then spun around again and came to rest on the roadway facing northbound, she said.

The State Patrol release on the crash said the vehicle was traveling too fast to negotiate the curves.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

According to emergency broadcasts at the time of the incident, U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel removed the woman from her car and attempted CPR before paramedics arrived on scene.

The woman died at the scene, Axtman said. A dog was also found deceased in her car, she said.

No identifying information about the woman, including her age and hometown, has been released yet, Axtman said.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said all lanes of I-5 and the D Street on-ramp re-opened at 10:30 a.m.

Axtman said no other cars were involved, and that the collision is under investigation.