As temperatures drop, city and county partner to open emergency homeless shelters

As the temperatures drop, Whatcom County and the city of Bellingham have announced a coordinated effort for winter and emergency weather shelters for the homeless.

The county and city announced Friday, Nov. 1, that they are partnering with several agencies to operate the various shelters, some of which are new.

“During winter months, existing shelter options may reach capacity when weather conditions make it unsafe for people to remain outdoors at night. At those times, there is a need for additional safe, warm spaces for shelter,” the press release states.

Shelter resources include:

Lighthouse Mission Ministries: Provides regular year-round shelter for both men and women. The Drop-In Center is open during the day and can accommodate up to 150 men and women nightly. It also offers services from partnering organizations.

▪ Where: 1013 W. Holly Street in downtown Bellingham.

▪ When: Daily and nightly.

▪ What’s included: Breakfast, lunch and dinner.

▪ More information: www.thelighthousemission.org/what-we-do/drop-in-center/.

Civic Stadium Women’s Shelter: Provided by the city as an emergency overnight shelter that has capacity for up to 40 women from late November through February 2020. It is managed by the Opportunity Council.

▪ Where: Check-in takes place at the Drop-In Center at 1013 W Holly St.

▪ When: For women, November through February 2020.

▪ What’s included: Daily shower and transportation to and from Lighthouse Mission Ministries for breakfast and dinner.

▪ For more information, to donate or volunteer: cassidy_schroeder@whatcomhsc.org.

Youth Shelter: Operated by Northwest Youth Services and funded in part by the city as an emergency overnight shelter that provides space for youth at the First Congregational Church of Bellingham. Northwest Youth Services already operates a day center there for homeless youth ages 13 to 24. Opening is contingent upon final approval by the congregation.

▪ Where: First Congregational Church of Bellingham, 2401 Cornwall Ave. in the Sunnyland neighborhood.

▪ When: If approved by the congregation, early December through February 2020.

▪ What’s included: Daily showers, breakfast and dinner.

▪ For more information, to donate or volunteer: Emersonm@nwys.org or 360-734-9862 ext. 125.

Severe weather emergency shelters: Short-term overnight shelters are coordinated by the Whatcom County Health Department and operated and funded by partner community agencies. The shelters will operate when the following conditions are met:

▪ When: Temperature of 28°F is forecast as the overnight low — precipitation and wind chill will be taken into account.

▪ Where: Christ the King Church, Fountain Community Church, Garden Street United Methodist Church, Seventh Day Adventist Church.

▪ Who: Community partners determine which populations they serve.

▪ More information: Whatcom County Health Department, Ann Beck, abeck@co.whatcom.wa.us.

Not all locations will operate daily during severe weather conditions. Details about which shelters are currently open and their operating hours will be updated daily on the Whatcom County Health Department’s website and an Emergency Winter Shelter Hotline.

Emergency Winter Shelter Hotline: 360-788-7983. The hotline will be updated daily starting Nov. 1.

The Opportunity Council is also coordinating motel stays for families with children, with funding provided by the city and county. For more information, visit: www.oppco.org/whsc/.

Other resources:

Map of shelter resources: www.cob.org/shelters

City of Bellingham resources: www.cob.org/homeless

Whatcom County resources: www.whatcomcounty.us/homelessshelter