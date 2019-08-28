Bellingham wants to shelter homeless women in this spot this winter

Bellingham church opens cold-weather shelter for homeless women For the third year, Fountain Community Church of Bellingham, Washington is hosting a temporary winter shelter for women who are homeless. The shelter opened Dec. 1, 2018 in the church and will run nightly until March 1, Pastor Rick Qualls said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For the third year, Fountain Community Church of Bellingham, Washington is hosting a temporary winter shelter for women who are homeless. The shelter opened Dec. 1, 2018 in the church and will run nightly until March 1, Pastor Rick Qualls said.

The city wants to turn a building at Civic Stadium into an overnight shelter for up to 40 women and children who are homeless this winter, officials announced Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The temporary shelter would operate from late November until the end of February in a building that’s now a locker room.

The building has restrooms, showers and adequate space, Rick Sepler, Planning and Community Development director, told the Bellingham City Council on Monday.

The stadium, which is used by schools and the community for a number of sporting events, is at 1445 Puget St. in the Puget Neighborhood.

The city of Bellingham already has contracted with the Opportunity Council to run the 40-bed shelter even as it planned to apply for a permit to use the building in such a capacity.

The nonprofit operates the Whatcom Homeless Service Center.

It’s expected to cost the city $80,000 for staff, services and supplies, according to the news release.

The city is stepping in because Fountain Community Church, after doing so for three years, said it could no longer host a winter shelter for women in Bellingham.

In June, Mayor Kelli Linville sent out a letter for a replacement but didn’t get a viable lead, according to the city.

“We are concerned about having adequate capacity this winter for those who are unsheltered,” Sepler said to the City Council.

Bellingham officials expect more people will seek a place to sleep when it’s cold than can be accommodated by Lighthouse Mission Ministries and other shelter providers.

“Hundreds of our neighbors are experiencing homelessness in our community, and we need warm, safe places for shelter this coming winter,” Linville said in the release.

About 700 people are homeless in Whatcom County, according to the most recent annual census.

“We do absolutely recognize that we have the need for shelter, especially in the winter months,” City Council member Dan Hammill said.

As for the building that is the proposed site for the shelter, the locker room in it is used from June through August by the Bellingham Bells baseball team, according to Vanessa Blackburn, city spokeswoman.

“Other sports teams use it in the spring and fall, but it is generally unused during the winter months from November through February,” Blackburn told The Bellingham Herald. “The stadium also has two additional locker rooms available for use.”

Other details of the proposed temporary shelter include:

▪ It will operate from about 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days per week.

▪ Shelter residents can’t stay there during the day, unless there’s a weather emergency.

▪ The proposed shelter will be for women and women with children.

▪ The Opportunity Council and trained staff will manage the proposed shelter. Volunteers also will help.

▪ People seeking shelter there will be screened offsite.