You saw Cinder-Block’s viral video, now you can help her friends

“Because social media viral posts should have some positive effect for their stars,” as one donor says, Northshore Veterinary Hospital has posted Cinder-Block’s story to its “Good Samaritan Fund” on GoFundMe.com.

As they help the portly Bellingham cat get back into shape, “she has become an inspiration for us to try to help other pets in need in Whatcom County,” according to the post by veterinarian Brita Kiffney.

“Northshore Veterinary Hospital has long worked with non-profit partners such as Brigadoon Service Dogs, Whatcom Humane Society, Alternative Humane Society, Old Dog Haven, Project Homeless, and Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Survivors, who we help by providing discounted veterinary services. These funds will be used to expand our services to these non-profits,” Dr. Kiffney wrote.

On Oct. 19, Northshore’s video post showed Cinder reluctantly beginning a workout routine on an underwater treadmill, sitting on the side of the device and using just one paw, according to an earlier story in The Bellingham Herald. The video was seen more than 2.2 million times, CNN reported.

Cinder’s been inspiring dieters, according to comments on the donation site: “Cinderblock, I feel & know your pain. Godspeed!,” “Feeling inspired by the Cinderblock!,” and “Weight loss is hard. We support you Cinderblock!”

And local residents were happy to help one of their own: “I LOVE Northshore Veterinary and know how much they contribute to the community. I did NOT know until just now that the cat that broke the internet, Cinder “Block,” is here in Bellingham! Thank you, Brita, for starting this donation thread!”

By Tuesday evening they’d raised $1,600 of the $25,000 they hope to collect.

You can follow Cinder-Block on Instagram at cinderblockcat_official.

Cinder-Block’s gets a lot of attention at Northshore Veterinary Hospital in Bellingham. They posted her weight loss story in videos that have gone viral. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald