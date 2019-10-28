CNN viewers went crazy for this cat. He’s from Bellingham

Photo of paws of a cat stand on measuring scales, close-up Getty Images

We’ve all been there — having to drop a few pounds and not feeling the urge to work out. But who knew you could become an internet obsession because of it?

Northshore Veterinary Hospital is attempting to help an 8-year-old, portly Bellingham cat work back into shape one step at a time, and her fitness journey has captured the heart of social media and drawn international news attention, with CNN and the Huffington Post documenting her story.

Amazon is even selling T-shirts — available in 10 colors — proclaiming the City of Subdued Excitement’s latest hero as “my spirit animal,” and Canadian artist Alex Plante painted cartoon images of the 25-pound, gray domestic shorthair and stated “I’m rooting for you” on Twitter.

If you haven’t already, meet Cinder-Block — affectionately called “Cinder” in Facebook posts by Northshore Veterinary staff in Facebook posts.

According to the CNN story, Northshore became aware of Cinder-Block when her former owner couldn’t care for the obese feline anymore because of her own health issues and caring for her father, who suffers from dementia. The owner took Cinder-Block to Northshore and asked to have Cinder euthanized.

““I couldn’t do it and asked her to relinquish her to me,” veterinarian Brita Kiffney told CNN. “She agreed and was grateful, as she really didn’t want to euthanize Cinder but was overwhelmed with the care of her father. So, she is morbidly obese, due to overfeeding by the father.”

Cinder’s journey back to health with the Northshore staff’s assistance has gone full-on Grumpy Cat in popularity with nearly daily posts of her walk to fitness.

“Join us on Cinder’s weight loss journey,” an Oct. 18 post read. “This fabulous feline is obese, and it is affecting her quality of life. We are helping her achieve weight loss through a prescription diet and exercise.”

On Oct. 19, Northshore’s video post showed Cinder reluctantly beginning a workout routine on an underwater treadmill, sitting on the side of the device and using just one paw. The video was seen more than 2.2 million times, CNN reported.

Three days later, Cinder was shown jumping into her exercise routine with all four legs, walking and — dare we say it — even running a little.

“Many people have wondered why we are subjecting Cinder to the underwater treadmill,” an Oct. 22 post read. “Cinder has arthritis in multiple joints and is carrying an extra 10 (pounds) of body weight. The water provides a reduced weight-bearing environment that increases functional use of limbs without marked weight loading and resultant discomfort to joints.”

In between workout videos, Northshore has documented Cinder’s quest with videos and pictures about her eating, reluctantly waking up and even sprinkling in some fun with Halloween costumes and a photoshoot. Cinder’s face is now the profile picture for Northshore’s Facebook page.

And each post has been adored by social media with likes, shares and mostly supportive comments.

On Sunday, a slightly slimmed down Cinder-Block fit into a cheerleader outfit to root for the Seahawks, a Northshore Facebook post showed.

“She has captured the hearts of many,” an Oct. 24 post by Northshore read, asking for help raising money for the clinic’s non-profit partners.

Northshore also is using Cinder’s battle to help inform pet owners of the health risks overweight pets face, saying in a post Sunday that the World Small Animal Veterinary Association ranked nutrition as the “fifth vital assessment” it uses during a physical exam.

“We realize many owners are unaware their pet is overweight, and are here to help. ... Remember gradual weight loss is the key,” the post said.

now wait just a minute! https://t.co/u7NKCIfRGX — Michael D. Jordan (@teee_shirt_guy) October 27, 2019

I’m rooting for you Cinderblock pic.twitter.com/NdEazwGHFr — Alex Plante (@alexplantewpg) October 25, 2019