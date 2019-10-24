Man’s death at Mt. Baker Ski Area believed to be suicide

A man’s death Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the parking lot at Mt. Baker Ski Area is believed to have been from suicide, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Whatcom County Fire District 14 crews responded to the ski area Wednesday afternoon for the report of a self-inflicted gunshot, Lt. Scott Huso said.

Deputies attempted CPR, but were unable to save the man, according to emergency broadcast traffic at the time of the incident.

If you need help

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The National Alliance for Mental Illness Whatcom website suggested these resources if you or someone you know needs help:

▪ Whatcom County Behavioral Health Triage Center: 800-584-3578.

▪ Compass Health Crisis Prevention/Intervention Team: 360-752-4545.

▪ National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255 (Español 888-628-9454; TTY 800-799-4889).

▪ Washington Recovery Help Line 866-789-1511 (TTY 206-461-3219).

▪ Washington Warm Line: 877-500-9276 (Peer support for people living with mental illness Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 5-9 p.m.).

▪ Your Life Your Voice Teen and Young Adult Hotline: 800-448-3000 (24-hour confidential teen/young adult hotline).

▪ Teen Link: 866-833-6546 (A confidential helpline for teens – 6-10 p.m.).