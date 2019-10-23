Unconfirmed reports say person dies of gunshot wounds at Mt. Baker Ski Area

One person reportedly has died from a gunshot wound suffered near the Mt. Baker Ski Area, according to unconfirmed emergency radio reports Wednesday, Oct. 23.

“Deputies are currently investigating a report of a suicidal subject with a gunshot wound in a ski area parking lot,” Lt. Scott Huso of the sheriff’s office told The Bellingham Herald.

Huso said since the incident was an active investigation, there was no other information he could release at this time.

Whatcom County Fire District 14 crews were called to the ski area at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, according to the PulsePoint app.

Radio broadcasts at the time said law enforcement was on the scene and were calling to ask how to proceed.

At 1:52 p.m., radio transmissions said the CPR was in progress for a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Later emergency transmissions said a conversation with law enforcement said that the injuries were “incompatible with life,” and at 1:54 p.m., all responding units were canceled.

No other information about the circumstances or the person who died, including their gender or age, was heard.