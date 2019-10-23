Pulling cash out at check stands of one Bellingham grocer will cost you a little more

The convenience of withdrawing cash out of a bank account while shopping for groceries is going to cost Bellingham shoppers a little more at the two area Fred Meyer stores.

Portland-based Fred Meyer has begun tacking on a surcharge to customers seeking cash back when paying for groceries and other items with a debit card.

“Fred Meyer makes life easier for our customers by providing a quicker and more convenient way for shoppers to withdraw cash from their bank account,” company spokesman Jeffery Temple told The Bellingham Herald. “Our customers can receive up to $300 through the PIN-pad cashback process at the check stand anytime they use their debit card in our stores.”

Fred Meyer has been collecting the fee at its Portland-area stores, charging customers 50 cents to obtain up to $100 in cash and $3.50 for amounts up to $300.

Temple said the new policy will soon be used at all Fred Meyers in the Northwest, including the Bellingham locations on Lakeway Drive and West Bakerview Road.

Kroger, Fred Meyer’s parent company, based in Cincinnati, began adding a cash-back surcharge at its stores over the summer, according to a story by the Idaho Statesman. In a Twitter reply to a Michigan customer who complained about the charge, Kroger said it hoped she understood.

“We have a fee due to banks & other retailers raising ATM fees & limiting the amount of cash back,” Kroger replied. “We want to offer our customers a convenient, low cost, way to get their money. We hope you understand!”

Other major grocery chains, including Albertsons, WinCo and Walmart, have not added cash-back surcharges, the Statesman reported.