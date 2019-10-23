Though Coast Guard suspends efforts, search for missing Bellingham sailor resumes

Though the marine portion of the search for a missing 53-year-old Bellingham sailor was called off Tuesday, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says it plans to continue looking on land near where his boat was found.

A search and rescue coordinated by Deputy Mark Jilk will resume searching for Nick Saling on Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the morning, Lt. Scott Huso told The Bellingham Herald.

Joining in the search will be volunteers from Summit to Sound Search and Rescue and Saling’s friends and associates. A K-9 team was utilized Tuesday, Huso said, but “no sign of Mr. Saling was found.”

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound was notified by Saling’s sister at 11:30 a.m. Monday that he had failed to return on Sunday night after a sailing trip to Cypress Island, according to a Coast Guard press release Monday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Saling’s 25-foot, yellow sailboat was located northeast of Lummi Island, Monday’s release said.

Huso confirmed Tuesday evening that Saling was a Bellingham resident.

The search for Saling continued into the night Monday, with the 87-foot Coast Guard Cutter Terrapin remaining on scene to use infrared cameras to search in the dark before helicopters from the Coast Guard and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island rejoined the search along with smaller boats from Coast Guard Station Bellingham.

But the search revealed no new leads to Saling’s location, Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier told The Herald, and at 3 p.m. Tuesday the Coast Guard suspended its search for Saling in the water.

According to a press release from the Coast Guard Tuesday evening, more than 360 square nautical miles were searched over 15 hours. Most of those efforts were centered near Lummi Island, where helicopters were seen searching.

“We’d like to reach out and give our sympathy to the victim’s family that we have not found him,” Strohmaier told The Herald. “Unfortunately, we have exhausted all our assets in resources and crews and his location is still unknown.”

This story will be updated.