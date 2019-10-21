Coast Guard searching for missing man near Lummi Island

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man reported missing near Lummi Island on Monday afternoon, Oct. 21, after he failed to return from sailing in the Salish Sea.

Helicopters have been reported circling the area.

According to a Coast Guard press release, 53-year-old Nick Saling was reported missing to watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Saling’s sister said he failed to return home after a sailing trip to Cypress Island, the release said.

Saling’s 25-foot yellow sailboat has been located northeast of Lummi Island, according to the release.

The Coast Guard Station Bellingham, Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles and the Cutter Terrapin are all involved in the search.

Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said that Whatcom County fire personnel and an air crew from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island have joined the search, with a Naval helicopter handling the search over land and the Coast Guard helicopter searching over the water.

Anyone with information on Saling is asked to call Sector Puget Sound at 206-217-6001.