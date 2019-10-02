Blaine police say B.C. woman’s death at boat launch an accident, release her identity

SHARE COPY LINK

The Blaine Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 2, released the identity of the woman whose body was found inside her completely submerged car Sunday morning at the Blaine boat launch. They also ruled her death an accident.

British Columbia resident Eleanor Lenzner, 87, was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning, after two local boaters discovered her submerged vehicle while launching their craft, Sgt. Michael Munden said.

Lenzner crossed into the U.S. through the Peach Arch Port of Entry, became disoriented while driving in Blaine and drove down the boat launch into Drayton Harbor, Munden said. Police believe that Lenzner’s vehicle entered the water at low tide and was unable to exit.

Because of that, Munden said Lenzner’s death is believed to be an accident.

Police were originally called to the boat launch at 7:20 a.m. Sunday and worked with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Whatcom Search and Rescue, Medic 45 North Whatcom Fire and Rescue Station 61 and the Port of Bellingham to remove Lenzner and her car.