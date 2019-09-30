Woman found dead in a submerged car at Blaine boat launch

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after she was found inside her completely submerged car Sunday morning at the Blaine boat launch, Blaine police said.

Officers responded at 7:20 a.m. Sunday to reports of the submerged vehicle at the boat launch, Sgt. Bret Greene told The Bellingham Herald.

A diver from Whatcom County Search and Rescue was called, Greene said, and the vehicle was pulled from the water.

North Whatcom Fire and Rescue crews were on hand and ready to perform live-saving measures, Greene said, but the woman was dead.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Greene said Blaine police are actively investigating how the woman and her car ended up in the water and are awaiting autopsy results from the Whatcom County Medical Examiner.

No information on the woman’s identity was available.