Good news: In-N-Out Burger is coming to the area. Bad news: It’s only for one day

Usually Whatcom County residents have nearly drive to California to get a taste of iconic fast food favorite In-N-Out Burger — the closest restaurant is more than 500 miles south in Grants Pass, Oregon.

But for one day — and one day only — you can head north to get your hands on one of the famous burgers.

An In-N-Out popup restaurant will be part of the Langley (B.C.) Good Times Cruise In Saturday, Sept. 7, in downtown Aldergrove, according to a Facebook event posted by the Langley Good Times Cruise-In Society.

If the 3x3 burgers aren’t enough to get you to cross the border, the event post says there will be live entertainment and a car show. Activities start at 8 a.m. Saturday.

According to a story by dailyhive.com, the large-scale charity event for retro car enthusiasts, which is an annual event, will be held along the Fraser Highway between 264th and 272nd streets. All proceeds from In-N-Out sales will reportedly go to the Cruise-In charities.

In previous years, dailyhive.com reported, no milkshakes or fries were available in the popup restaurant — only burgers and chips.

The In-N-Out Burger trailer was spotted passing through Tukwila on its way to Canada, according to a Facebook post by the Tukwila Police Department.

“We are most saddened to learn that the In-N-Out Burger trailer was just passing through on the way to Vancouver, B.C., for an event this Saturday,” the post read. “However, we welcome them to swing by the station on the way back for a pic with us and to discuss our ideas for the ‘Tukwila Five-O” secret menu burger!’”