Did you feel it? Second moderate-sized quake in a week rattles Northwest region

PNW earthquakes the past 40 years The National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Tuesday released a video detailing all the earthquakes the Pacific Northwest has seen in the past 40 years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Tuesday released a video detailing all the earthquakes the Pacific Northwest has seen in the past 40 years.

For the second time in approximately a week, a moderate-sized earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Thursday morning, Sept. 5. Just like last week, the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center is not issuing any alerts following the 5.9 magnitude quake that struck at 8:02 a.m.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, Thursday’s seismic activity was centered 10 kilometers beneath the surface and approximately 182 miles west-northwest of Coos Bay, Oregon. The epicenter was approximately 433 miles from Bellingham, according to googlemaps.com.

According to the USGS, the quake was centered near the Blanco Fracture Zone, which according to Oregon State University is part of the boundary between the Juan de Fuca-Gorda and Pacific plates.

As of 9:30 a.m., nine people had reported feeling the quake to the USGS, but one of those was in Tacoma.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thursday’s quake comes almost exactly a week after a 6.3 earthquake struck the morning of Sept. 29 nearly 20 miles east of Thursday’s epicenter.

After last week’s quake, the National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Tuesday released a video detailing all the earthquakes the Pacific Northwest has seen in the past 40 years.

“The widely-felt (6.3 magnitude) earthquake of Aug. 29, 2019, on the Blanco Fracture Zone was only the most recent of many moderate-size earthquakes to strike this region off of the Oregon coast,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said on its YouTube channel with the video. “As this animation shows, such earthquakes are common along the boundaries of the Juan de Fuca plate.”