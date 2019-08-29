No tsunami expected from 6.4 quake Thursday morning off Oregon Coast

What a Cascadia-quake tsunami could look like in Bellingham Washington state Department of Natural Resources video released in August 2019 allows residents to see simulated models of how large tsunami waves are likely to impact their communities, including one for Bellingham. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington state Department of Natural Resources video released in August 2019 allows residents to see simulated models of how large tsunami waves are likely to impact their communities, including one for Bellingham.

A preliminary magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Thursday morning, Aug. 29, off the Oregon coast, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No tsunami is expected from the temblor, according to a tweet from the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

According to the USGS webpage on the quake, it struck at 8:08 a.m. PDT, approximately 170 miles off the Oregon coast west of Eugene. The epicenter is approximately 435 miles southwest of Bellingham, according to googlemaps.com.

The USGS estimated the depth of the quake to be 12 kilometers.

Though no tsunami is expected from Thursday’s quake, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources earlier this week released a simulation of what a 9.0 quake on the Cascadia Subduction Zone could look like in Bellingham and other communities on the state’s coast.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M6.4 Off Coast Of Oregon 0808PDT Aug 29: Tsunami NOT expected



#NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) August 29, 2019

This story will be updated.