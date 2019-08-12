Blaine man killed in Thursday’s crash on I-5 crash identified by State Patrol

Here’s what’s causing Whatcom’s traffic fatalities The Washington Traffic Safety Commission found that impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving all play large roles in fatal crashes on Whatcom County roads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Traffic Safety Commission found that impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving all play large roles in fatal crashes on Whatcom County roads.

The Washington State Patrol has identified the man who was killed in a single-car crash Thursday evening along Interstate 5 at the Birch Bay Lynden Road exit.

Terence J. Elliott, 79 of Blaine, was killed when the blue 2005 Kia Amanti he was driving northbound struck the guardrail along the left shoulder of the off ramp at Exit 270, left the roadway to the right, went down an embankment and came to rest in a ditch, according to an updated State Patrol release. The crash occurred at approximately 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to the release. Trooper Heather Axtman tweeted Thursday that a medical emergency was initially believed to be the cause.

Elliot was wearing a seat belt, the report noted, and it was not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The fatality is the fourth on Whatcom County roadways in 17 days, after there was a deadly crash three straight days from July 26-28.

Thursday’s incident brings the number of deaths on Whatcom County roads in 2019 to nine, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation crash portal, though that number does not include a bicyclist who was hit and killed by an Amtrak passenger train while crossing the tracks at F Street in Bellingham in March.