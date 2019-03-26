Bicyclist dies in collision with Amtrak train at F Street crossing

A male bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning after colliding with an Amtrak Cascades passenger train on F Street between Roeder Avenue and Holly Street, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.
Minutes before 8:30 a.m., Bellingham Fire and Police responded to F Street for the report of a train and bicyclist collision. Amtrak Cascades passenger train 517 was coming from Vancouver, B.C. and was due to cross the intersection on its way to Portland, according to Murphy and Olivia Irvin, public relations manager with Amtrak. The electronic arms had come down alerting the train’s arrival.
Due to active construction happening near the waterfront on the westbound side of Roeder, flaggers were out to help direct pedestrians and traffic on both sides of the street. The bicyclist, who was coming from Roeder, ignored both the flaggers and the electronic arms, continued up and onto the tracks and was hit by the oncoming train, Murphy said.
The man died at the scene, Murphy said. His age and identity have not been released yet, pending notification of his family.
Murphy said police are just beginning their investigation. F Street is expected to be closed for hours, and Bellingham Police and Bellingham Fire tweeted that people should expect delays and avoid the area.
People can cross Roeder at C Street, or will have to continue past F Street, Murphy said. Traffic is being detoured around the area, and the signal at F and Holly is acting as a three-way stop.
The train cannot move until the investigation is done, Murphy said.
There were no injuries to the 92 passengers on board or crew members, Irvin said. The train has been delayed three hours and has contributed to a delay with Amtrak Cascades train 516, Irvin said. The Amtrak Police Department is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident, Irvin said.
Train traffic both north and south of the scene is holding while police and the BNSF Railway Company continue to investigate the incident, BNSF spokesperson Gus Melonas said. The collision occurred on BNSF’s main rail line, and they expect to have it back open by noon, Melonas said. No detours are currently in place for rail traffic, he said.
This is the fifth fatal train collision on BNSF tracks in Washington state this year, Melonas said.
“We would like to encourage the public to recognize trains move on any track at any time in any direction,” Melonas said.
The last fatal collision with a train in Bellingham occurred Dec. 10 where a 55-year-old woman died. Her death was ruled a suicide.
This story will be updated.
