Local
Ferndale man dies in third fatal crash in Whatcom County in three days
Here’s what’s causing Whatcom’s traffic fatalities
A 50-year-old Ferndale man died Thursday afternoon in a collision on southbound Interstate 5 near Portal Way in Ferndale, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant.
Michael G. Endicott died Thursday, July 25, when he lost control of his white 2002 Toyota Camry. Endicott was alone in the vehicle when it left the roadway, rolled and struck a tree, Oliphant told The Bellingham Herald. The fatality was confirmed on scene, Oliphant said.
This is the third fatal collision in Whatcom County in three days.
Law enforcement and medical personnel were called to milepost 264, south of Grandview Road, around 2:54 p.m. for the report of a collision. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, and a cause has not yet been determined in the crash, Oliphant said.
The collision blocked the right lane, and at least a mile-long backup formed, according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the agency’s Twitter account.
Lanes were reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m., the press release states.
In an earlier incident, a 32-year-old motorcycle rider from Bellingham, identified as Chase M. Westergreen, died Wednesday after the motorcycle he was riding eastbound in the 6500 block of South Pass Road left the road and struck a bank of dirt around 2:12 p.m.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
He died less than 24 hours after a 32-year-old Bellingham female pedestrian who was in traffic was struck and killed on Guide Meridian near Smith Road. The pedestrian was identified as Alyssa N. Greene.
Comments